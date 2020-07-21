Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.39.

Shares of SNAP opened at $25.27 on Monday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,687,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Snap by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Snap by 61,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after buying an additional 3,562,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8,192.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 2,285,765 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

