Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $146,046.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares in the company, valued at $27,733,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.