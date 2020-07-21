Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SOHU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.88. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sohu.com by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

