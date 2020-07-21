Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

SLRC opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $668.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

