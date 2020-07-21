South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on S32. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on South32 from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 122.50 ($1.51).

S32 opened at GBX 118.26 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -39.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.47. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.56 ($2.21).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

