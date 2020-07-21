Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 69.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,463 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

