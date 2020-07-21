Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

