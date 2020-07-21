Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Barclays cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.