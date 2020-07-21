Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

