Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

SPWH opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $677.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $16.57.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

