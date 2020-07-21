SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

