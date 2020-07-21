Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 10,978 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

