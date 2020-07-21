SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.16.

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

SSRM stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 363,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $32,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

