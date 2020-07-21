St. James’s Place (STJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

St. James’s Place (LON: STJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/16/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,104 ($13.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/16/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/13/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 971 ($11.95) to GBX 958 ($11.79). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,118 ($13.76) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 965 ($11.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 925 ($11.38).

6/24/2020 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 1,005 ($12.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/23/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/22/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($12.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 950 ($11.69).

6/11/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/28/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 925 ($11.38) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 870 ($10.71).

5/27/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/27/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 968.60 ($11.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 954.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 952.46. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.22. St. James’s Place plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

