Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.67 ($54.68).

ETR:STM opened at €45.50 ($51.12) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($72.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

