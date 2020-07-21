Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 46 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $326.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

