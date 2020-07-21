Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter worth $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 25.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

