Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 2,335 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 805,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 267,245 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

