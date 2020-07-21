Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 295 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

