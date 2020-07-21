Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 448 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

ZTS opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

