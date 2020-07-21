Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mantech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mantech International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 152,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mantech International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Mantech International by 144.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 253,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

