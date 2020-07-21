Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

