Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,573,922,549.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

