Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

