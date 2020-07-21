Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average is $173.18. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

