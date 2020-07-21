Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $295,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,283,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $1,695,858.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,025,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,829,609. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

