Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.79. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $385.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

