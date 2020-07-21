Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $330,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2,456.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $667.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $671.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,975 shares of company stock worth $18,485,876 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

