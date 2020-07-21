Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $502,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Cfra raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

