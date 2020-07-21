Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $855,000 in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $84,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,077,000 after purchasing an additional 340,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $11,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. UBS Group dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

