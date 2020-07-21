Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $262,381,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

