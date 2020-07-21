Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,709,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 951,326 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 289,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 4,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

