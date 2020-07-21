Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.46.

Shares of NEE opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average is $246.64. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

