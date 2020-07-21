Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,316 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GPK stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

