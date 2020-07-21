Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Trimmed by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

