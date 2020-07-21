Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

SBUX opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

