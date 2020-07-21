State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.33% of Pacira Biosciences worth $47,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 333,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,863 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2,741.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $111,284.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,927.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,184 shares of company stock worth $6,020,430. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

