Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CryoPort Call Options (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,414 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 561% compared to the typical daily volume of 365 call options.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in CryoPort by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in CryoPort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in CryoPort by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

