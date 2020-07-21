Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 979,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $154,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

