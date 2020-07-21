Summit Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 16,667 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,950% compared to the average volume of 813 call options.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 122.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 483.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Summit Materials by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Summit Materials by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $151,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

