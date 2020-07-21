Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a coverage optimism score of -4.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TGIFF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sunniva has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Sunniva Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

