SunTrust Banks Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

SPR opened at $21.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.50. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,959 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

