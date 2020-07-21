Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 69,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

