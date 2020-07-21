Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

