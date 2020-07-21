Symmetry Partners LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,322. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

NYSE WSM opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

