Symmetry Partners LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 191.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.6% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 571.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.46.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.64. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

