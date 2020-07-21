Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.