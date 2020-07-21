Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $115,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,004 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock worth $3,027,304. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

