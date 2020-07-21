Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $303.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.42.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,036 shares of company stock worth $84,944,059. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

