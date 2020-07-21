Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

